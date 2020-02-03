Advertisement

The Delhi police have registered an FIR on Sunday night in connection with the shooting event near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

ACP Jagdish Yadav said: “Statements have been recorded. Based on this, FIR has been registered under Section 307/34 of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.”

He said a team would be on site to collect gate number five and seven CCTV footage.

“Further details will be included in the FIR. Measures will be taken,” said the AKP.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest in front of Jamia Millia Islamia University after the university's No. 5 gate was shot. 2 unidentified people who were traveling with the scooter had fired bullets at the site. SHO (Station House Officer) is present on site. The investigation is on

An FIR eyewitness said: “On Sunday at 11:30 pm at gate number seven, two people approached Jamia University in a two-wheeler. The person in the passenger seat got up and shot a bullet. They later fled to the Holy Family Hospital . “

#UPDATE: Students return from the Jamia Nagar police station after their complaint has been registered.

The fire incident was reported to the university near gate number five. As a result, some university students gathered in front of the Jamia Nagar police station.

They returned from the Jamia Nagar police station after their complaint was registered.

