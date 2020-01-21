Shot clock failure interrupts the basketball game at Hampton University on Gardner-Webb

advertisement

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (AP) – The basketball game for men from Hampton-Gardner-Webb was suspended on Monday evening during the break due to a mechanical failure of one of the shot clocks.

The game has been moved to February 24 with current statistics and errors in place. The Bulldogs lead 39-31.

Jose Perez scored 19 first half points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference), while Ben Stanley Hampton (8-10, 3-2) led with 16 points.

