Grey’s Anatomy is making history again. In the episode on Thursday, Shoshannah Stern is named Dr. Riley – the first deaf doctor on primetime television – to be a guest on the ABC drama. Riley is a diagnostician who comes to Gray Sloan to help DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) find out what’s wrong with Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty). Friction occurs, however, if not everyone agrees to Riley’s methods in Suzanne’s case.

TV Guide interviewed Stern via email about joining Grey’s and how Dr. Riley will shake things up at Gray Sloan. The actress, whose credits also include Supernatural, Weeds, and her own show This Close, also revealed exactly how she ended up on the show – bless cold medicine – and what she hopes viewers will achieve in her pioneering character in ABCs No. 1 rated drama.

What brought you to this role and the world of Grey’s Anatomy? Have you been a fan of the show before?

Shoshannah Stern: DayQuil brought me to the show. I’m serious. I got ready to make a panel at the television academy with (Grey’s showrunner) Krista Vernoff and suddenly broke out in a severe fever. My makeup artist said, “Shoshannah, you’re sweating profusely. You have to take something.” And I said, “Oh god.” Because every time I take cold medication, I go crazy. Then I woke up the next morning and found that in my DayQuil-induced haze I had brought the idea of ​​a deaf doctor to Grey’s. I used to dream that I was a doctor on the show, so it wasn’t outside the left field, but it was definitely something I wouldn’t have the courage to do if I weren’t juiced with cold medication. I think I need to take DayQuil more often – but probably not because it’s not a good idea.

We have seen other shows like Switched at Birth that dealt with how difficult and traumatic it can be for deaf patients to go to a hearing hospital, but it is rare to see the opposite. What was it like playing a deaf doctor in a position of power and actually being able to help people?

Star: We also examined this in the first episode of the second season of This Close! I actually called it our Grey’s Anatomy episode while we were filming it because I love the show so much … It was really refreshing to be able to play someone on the other side of things. I think I may have enjoyed being in this position of power a little too much because Jesse (Williams, director of Dr. Riley’s first episode) pulled me aside and said, “Maybe make her more confident” and less arrogant. But I mean, I was literally bumped into by people who didn’t realize I couldn’t hear them, lowered themselves and patted my head like I was a cute puppy. It was great to be able to return the favor a little at that moment, so I felt it.

When we see deaf characters on TV, the focus can often be on how they are disadvantaged by their lack of hearing. Does it help Dr. Riley as a diagnostician actually, to be deaf? How?

Star: Oh definitely. A big problem for the medical industry, as I personally see, is that it separates the medical problem from the person rather than looking at the whole person. In the research I did for the character, I found that deaf doctors are more likely to humanize their patients because they grew up with people who see them as pathological problems. Patients also believed that deaf doctors can actually communicate better because doctors often come into the room to look at files and check machines so they never really look their patients in the eye. So much is missing because they only listen with their ears.

Deaf doctors don’t. They look their patients in the eye and listen with their whole bodies. They also know how to ask the same question in different ways, because that’s how a deaf brain works. They always translate back and forth between written or spoken English and American sign language. They also encourage patients to stand up for themselves and make informed decisions with their care plan, rather than having a standard diagnosis for each person.

Dr. Riley doesn’t come to any hospital – there are many egos at Gray Sloan. What will your relationship with DeLuca and Meredith look like when she comes to this case to consult?

Star: While all of them certainly have very healthy egos, I think they have different types. DeLucas comes from his need to prove himself because he’s tired of being seen as less than. Meredith is, well, I mean, she is Meredith Gray, so she has the right! Rileys is different from what we might have seen before because I think it’s because she’s constantly underestimated. So she invests much less in what others think or say about her. But I think what both DeLuca and Meredith don’t see is how closely she is watching things. It will show how much she actually takes in and she will not be afraid to pull what she knows out of her bag of tricks. This will result in a dramatic, even volatile, shift in dynamics between the three (of them) as it currently exists. I don’t think the audience could see it coming. I definitely didn’t do it!

What do you hope to show viewers who are watching this episode and who may not know that deaf doctors work and thrive in the medical field?

Star: Basically only that they exist. They are out there and they are real and have very special skills. I think on a deeper level people don’t know what they don’t know until they know it. It’s really not as complicated as people think. One thing that many deaf doctors said was the more they explained things, how they were deaf and how they would communicate, the more confusing it was for the patients. This is how many of them learned to show rather than tell. As soon as people saw how they were doing things, it no longer seemed to be complicated. Trying to educate people about who you are and what you need is sometimes the hardest part when you are deaf. Therefore I would like to believe that Dr. Riley could help at some level.

Stern begins her arc on Grey’s Anatomy Thursday, February 13th at 9 / 8c on ABC.