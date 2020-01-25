advertisement

The Detroit Pistons (17-29) were unable to manage tonight and lost 125-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies (21-24) at home. A bad first quarter condemned the pistons, who started the second quarter with 35-23. The game was 105-105 with 4:43 left in the game, but Memphis went on a 20-7 run to freeze the Piston’s chances of completing the comeback. The Grizzlies broke a two-game losing streak with tonight’s win. Prior to tonight’s defeat, the Pistons won three of their last four games.

Andre Drummond (lip laceration) did not play in tonight’s game. Drummond has missed the last two games, but the injury he sustained earlier this week against the Washington Wizards seems to be minor. Drummond was warming up for tonight’s game so that he could return tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets. Bruce Brown Jr. (illness) could not play in tonight’s game. Luke Kennard still has a knee injury and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break next month.

Reggie Jackson was placed in the starting line-up tonight and joined Derrick Rose in the backyard. Reggie ended tonight’s game with 14 points and six assists. Derrick Rose finished with 22 points and eight assists. With tonight’s performance, Derrick Rose now scores at least 20 points in eleven consecutive games.

advertisement

Thon Maker, who made his second consecutive start instead of Andre Drummond, ended tonight’s game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Christian Wood finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya entered the base again, but continued his slump and scored only five runs in 2-of-4 shooting in 23 minutes. With Blake Griffin for the rest of the season, the Pistons will continue to look at Doumbouya for production.

Former Michigan State Star Years Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies tonight. Jackson ended tonight’s game with 29 points and six rebounds. Rookie of the year leader Ja Morant ended with a double-double, scored 16 points and scored 12 assists.

The Pistons close the second half of their back to back home against the struggling Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

advertisement