Shopping centers in Mumbai are open 24x7 from January 26

The dream project of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai Nightlife has finally taken shape.

On Thursday, the state government smoothed out the policy that shopping centers, shopping complexes in commercial areas, fenced communities and mill connections may remain open 24×7 if they so wish. The move is intended to stimulate tourism in Mumbai, to honor the culture of the city and to take a step in the direction of a global city.

Thackeray conceptualized the Mumbai 24×7 project while still in the Yuva Sena. The move was seen as a new attempt by Shiv Sena to distance himself from the avatar of his former “anti-Valentine’s Day” to make it more inclusive. In 2018, the Sena-Bharatiya Janata party government gave it a green signal and even gave it a notification, but it was subject to approval by the Mumbai police. The police were concerned about law and order, so it was never implemented.

Thursday shouted Thackeray, now Minister of Tourism and Guardian Minister of the suburbs of Mumbai, convened a meeting with city commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and police commissioner Sanjay Barve, apart from representatives of different institutions. At the meeting it was decided to give the policy green light.

“Any commercial establishment that does not serve alcohol, located in a gated community, mill complex or commercial area, may remain open 24×7. They do not need separate permissions. Several retailers have already shown interest. They can choose to always start the same thing, but the rules for serving alcohol remain the same, “said a senior civil servant. Alcohol can currently only be served until 1:30 am.

Shopping centers, stores, restaurants, multiplexes, salons and all institutions that do not serve alcohol can now remain open 24×7. They do not need additional permissions, provided they have all the required permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, fire brigade and police. However, this does not apply to residential areas. About 25 branches have declared themselves willing to remain open 24×7.

Kunal Vardhan, owner of Atria Mall in Worli, said: “This is a step to make Mumbai a true metropolis. Awareness is the key and over time it will become popular. We want to start from January 26 and I will have about the same consultation with store owners. The timing can be spread for shops, multiplexes and salons, among other things. “

Sandip Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Developers, who owns R. City Mall in Ghatkopar, said: “This is happening worldwide and we are very happy that it happened in Mumbai. Now it is up to the citizens to act responsibly and The security of a shopping mall will certainly be improved, but transport is also required late at night.As a matter of fact, we will have more guards, including women, apart from our CCTV camera network. to attract people; we should not look at the costs now, but it will eventually become a culture, “he said.

Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurant Association of India, said: “It is a brilliant move; it was our old requirement. It will breathe new life into Mumbai and is a step towards the $ 5 trillion economy. Ideally, alcohol should also be allowed. “

Mr. Pardeshi and Mr. Barve were not available for comment. However, not everyone is excited about the move. Ashish Shelar of BJP tweeted: “Urge the Maharashtra government to keep all details about bar / pub / shopping centers and eateries open 24×7. Peace, safety and security of Mumbaikars in residential areas has the highest priority. Any bar / pub / mall / eatery that poses a security risk to residential areas or the police. “

Thackeray spoke in the media on Friday and said: “From January 26, the policy will be implemented in Nariman Point, Kala Ghoda, BKC and mill compounds. It won’t cause any problems. Something similar has been implemented in Ahmedabad. Those who make claims want Mumbai to stay behind? This move will also generate employment, “he said.

