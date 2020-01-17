Shoplifting becomes violent, theft at Killeen Walmart | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 17 2020 / 10:46 AM CST / Updated: Jan 17 2020 / 10:46 AM CST

A 21-year-old Killeen man is now faced with a charge for theft after a simple theft had become more serious earlier this week.

Killeen police were called to Walmart just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

They discovered that a man who had tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise fought with a loss prevention officer who had tried to stop him, resulting in injury to the officer.

The police identified the suspect as 21-year-old James Aaron Cabrera, Jr.

Officers received an arrest warrant for Cabrera and he was booked in the Bell County Jail Thursday.

His bond was set at $ 100,000 on the theft.

He was also accused of possession of marijuana.

