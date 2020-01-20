advertisement

LA MESA, California – A La Mesa shopkeeper accused of inappropriately attacking media representatives outside his shop on Monday.

The La Mesa police are investigating Peter Carzis, the long-time owner of Peter’s Men’s Apparel, on the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard. A video released on social media triggered an investigation into a possible lewd act in public.

“La Mesa PD is aware of the video released in the La Mesa Happenings group and will identify potential victims,” ​​the police department said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

When Carzis was approached by local news media outside of his shop in the early afternoon, he urged several reporters and photographers into obscenities. Then Carzis went into the store and locked himself up. A “closed” sign was attached to the door.

Warning: The following videos contain graphics language and can disturb viewers.

The police searched for him on Monday evening.

This is an evolving story. Check for updates.

