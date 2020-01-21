Shop owner arrested after media attack, lewd accusation

advertisement

LA MESA, California – A shopkeeper who has been accused of behaving inappropriately out of business in East County was arrested on Tuesday morning after attacking media officials, the authorities confirmed.

76-year-old Peter Carzis is suspected of vandalism and crime after a clash with reporters and photographers on Monday afternoon, the La Mesa police confirmed.

The video of the incident shows how Carzis is putting pressure on reporters and photographers and insulting them with profanity. A reporter said that Carzis pushed her camera equipment onto the floor before he pushed her.

“Carzis is accused of hitting several reporters and causing irreparable damage to a video camera that is reported to be worth around $ 7,000,” said LMPD.

Warning: The following videos contain graphics language.

The media representatives had gathered in front of the shop to speak to Carzis about the allegations of several residents that the shopkeeper was sitting in front of his shop and inappropriately addressed passersby.

A video shared last weekend showed Carzis sitting in front of the store with a woman on his lap and his hands on her shirt. The authorities confirmed that he was suspected of a battery violation and that the incident was a public act of indecency.

In another case, a local resident said to FOX 5. “He squeezed my stomach, grabbed my stomach and said,” You need to lose weight. “Then I go home and only have tears in my eyes because I’ve never been fat – so ashamed.”

Court records show criminal proceedings against Carzis in 2013 and two civil harassment lawsuits: one by a woman in 2013 and one by a man in 2015.

If someone needs to report an additional crime or has additional information on Carzis ‘current allegations, LMPD has asked employees to call the department at 619-667-1400 or to file Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free hotline 888-580. TIPS.

