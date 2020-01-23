Shop hundreds of products now!

advertisement

Guys, try to stay calm! We’re here to let you know that Tory Burch, one of our all time favorite brands, has a massive sale. And when we say massive, we actually mean massive! There are over 600 items available for big discounts, which is absolutely incredible.

Buy from us: This stunning Ralph Lauren parka is now on sale and offers a 50% discount at Nordstrom

To be honest, we’re already stressed out by the amount of items on sale – and we’re sure you’ll feel the same way. That is why the Shop With Us team is here to help you by sifting through all the madness and highlighting a handful of our favorite pieces. Whether you fall in love with one of our carefully selected products or use them as inspiration for your own search – we are confident that you will be successful and satisfied with this Tory Burch sale!

This elegant compact wallet

Robinson Passport Continental wallet Tory Burch

This wallet is absolutely perfect for on the go. It fits everything you need (including your passport) and is made of sturdy, scratch-resistant leather, so you don’t have to worry about it being damaged quickly.

Look at it!

Get the Robinson Passport Continental Wallet (originally $ 228) for just $ 159 from Tory Burch!

This chic belt bag

Fleming belt bag Tory Burch

This bag exudes streetwear chic. You can wear it over your shoulder or over your body, depending on which look you prefer. In the coming festival season, this is the perfect wallet to take away!

Look at it!

Buy the Fleming Belt Bag (originally $ 328) for only $ 229 from Tory Burch!

These fun mixed-print apartments

Chelsea embossed Cap-Toe-Ballet Flat Tory Burch

These apartments are an interpretation of the Tory Burch classic, on the top of which the metal logo of the brand is visibly embossed. We love the combination of snake skin pressure with the black toe – definitely makes a statement!

Look at it!

Buy the Chelsea Embossed Cap-Toe Ballerina (originally $ 268) for only $ 189 from Tory Burch!

This classic shoulder bag

Kira shoulder bag Tory Burch with double straps made of different materials

When it comes to a timeless bag, it can’t be better than this. You can carry it as a handbag with the shorter metal chain strap or as a shoulder bag with the longer removable strap.

Look at it!

Buy the Kira mixed-materials shoulder bag with a double strap (originally $ 528) for only $ 369 from Tory Burch!

This perfect tote bag

Perry three-pocket tory burch tote

Keep everything you need organized with this elegant shopping bag. You can store smaller important items in the middle zip pocket and the rest of your things in the two side pockets.

Look at it!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote (originally $ 348) from Tory Burch for only $ 239!

Shopping for a different style? Here you will find all handbags, shoes, accessories and everything that is for sale at Tory Burch!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

