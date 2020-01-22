advertisement

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – The Seattle police rushed to the scene of a “multiple-victim shooting,” the authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile away from a shooting with officers who took place a few hours earlier.

Officers are investigating the shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled and the police are looking for him. Officers and doctors offer first aid to the wounded. Additional information will follow.

Few details are available about the shooting, but the authorities say the suspect has fled and a search has been carried out.

First responders ask people to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Come back for updates.

Crews responding to reports from multiple patients involved in a shooting near 3rd and Pine. Avoid the area.

