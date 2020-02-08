BANGKOK – A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 16 people. He was detained in a popular mall, an emergency doctor said.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll had reached 16:22 p.m. The police had previously said that more than 10 people had been killed.

It was unclear how many people were injured. The authorities alerted the surrounding hospitals and asked for blood donations. Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

It was also unclear whether the armed hostage had taken hostages in the mall or how many people were still in the mall.

Noppadol said a rescue team successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall where they were trapped for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps with accidents and disasters.

The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

A policeman in Nakhon Ratchasima City, contacted by phone, said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to disclose information said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall and shot. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Videos taken outside of the mall and shared on social media showed people looking for cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to arrest the gunman and rescue the buyers inside.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.

A video posted in a car on social media before all the surrounding streets were blocked shows a man driving while a woman shouts, “What’s up? Why are they running?”

Several shots can be heard as they drive away from the mall and the woman says, “Is it a robbery?”

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “Nobody Can Escape Death” and “Should I Give Up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Nakhon Ratchasima is located about 250 kilometers northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok. It is a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers operated by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The floors of the shopping centers are modeled on the big cities around the world.

The size of the mall could pose a challenge for security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven main shopping floors, including an underground one and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

,