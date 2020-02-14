Two years ago, a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and adults.

This has been the nation’s deadliest shootout since the Newtown, Connecticut attack, over five years ago.

After the gunfire of February 14, 2018, the young survivors sparked a movement against gun violence and inspired American arms control. Their efforts lead to nationwide strikes and hashtags for students like #NeverAgain and #Enough.

The fatalities included a beloved soccer coach who died to shield students and a junior cadet who took others to safety when he was shot.

The 17 victims were:

AARON FEIS, 37

Aaron Feis was a beloved security guard and deputy soccer coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the team wrote on social media. They said he was shot while protecting the students from the gunfire.

Feis, who mainly worked with the junior university team, was survived by a woman and daughter, according to the school’s website. He played football in school before graduating in 1999 and training there directly.

Scott Israel, sheriff in Broward County, called him “a phenomenal man” and “one of the greatest people I knew”.

A second soccer player told Sun Sentinel that Feis was a great person.

“Everyone loved him. Too bad he had to go like this. He always gave everything to make us better,” said Lineman Gage Gaynor. “Definitely learned a lot from him.”

With great sadness, our football family learned of the death of Aaron Feis. He was our deputy soccer coach and security guard. He unselfishly protected the students from the shooter when he was shot. He died as a hero and will remain in our hearts and memories forever. Pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3

– MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles), February 15, 2018

“He died as a hero and will remain in our hearts and memories forever,” wrote the football team.

ALYSSA ALHADEFF, 14

Alyssa Alhadeff had dreams of being on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, her mother told ABC News last year.

She was described by the Parkland Soccer Club as “a loved and respected member of our club and community”.

“Honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Never give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!” her family said in a statement released by the club.

Her mother, Lori Alhadeff, has since won a seat in the county school board. She said she didn’t want another parent to go through what she went through.

SCOTT BEIGEL, 35

Scott Beigel was another faculty member who died trying to help students.

Student Kelsey Friend told “Good Morning America” ​​that she was following other students towards the classroom when she heard gunshots and found that it was not an exercise.

Beigel “unlocked the door and let us in,” she said. “I thought he was behind me, but it wasn’t him. When he opened the door, he had to lock it again so we could stay safe, but he didn’t have a chance.”

Student Bruna Oliveda said she saw Beigel blocking the door.

“When orienting himself, he told us that he was excited to open our eyes to what he saw after traveling the world. He sent light and love to his family and loved ones,” tweeted a parent from a former After the news of Beigel’s death became known.

Beigel, a geography teacher and cross-country trainer, grew up on Long Island. He also worked as a consultant at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania and was engaged to another consultant.

MARTIN DUQUE ANGUIANO, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano was one of the “nicest people,” said friend Isaac Briones.

Briones said he last saw Anguiano in the first phase on the day of filming when they were “just playing around and talking about jokes and stuff.”

The newcomer and member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) was a proud son of Mexican immigrants, according to ABC News.

On Instagram, Miguel Duque wrote that words cannot describe the pain of losing his brother. He added: “I love Brother Martin, you will be missed, buddy. I know that you are in a better place. Duques forever man, I love you junior !!! R.I.P Martin Duque!”

NICHOLAS DWORET, 17th

Nicholas Dworet, a senior who was just 18 years old, had committed to swimming for the University of Indianapolis.

In a 2018 statement, UIndy swimming coach Jason Hite Dworet described as “energetic and very lively”.

He dreamed of swimming for the U.S. team until the 2020 Olympics, his family said.

“This child was a dream,” his father Mitch Dworet told ESPN. “He was the best of us.”

JAIME GUTTENBERG, 14

Jaime, a newcomer, was an aspiring dancer and gymnast. She has always resisted bullies, her father Fred told the Miami Herald, and she volunteered for a program that helps people with disabilities.

Fred Guttenberg, a 54-year-old real estate agent, has been a strong supporter of gun violence since then. His group “Orange Ribbons for Jaime” is pushing for a law named after them, which requires buyers to pass a universal background check before buying ammunition.

He recently garnered national attention for his outbreak during President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union by calling him to do something about gun violence.

CHRIS HIXON, 49

Chris Hixon, a married father of two, was the school’s award-winning sports director and coached wrestling, his passion. Hixon was also a US Navy reservist who was deployed to Iraq in 2007, according to the WPLG.

The friend and one-time colleague Dianne Sanzari said he was not shy wherever he was needed.

When a volleyball team needed a replacement coach, Hixon took over; The same thing happened with the wrestling team, Sanzari said. When the school needed someone to patrol and monitor threats on campus as a security specialist, Hixon did the same.

In this security role, Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter.

Luke Hoyer, 15

Luke Hoyer, 15, was a cute person who loved basketball and “smiled all the time,” said his aunt Joan Cox.

“He was just a good kid … very loving and just enjoying life,” said Cox of Greenville, South Carolina.

She said Luke’s parents, Gena and Tom Hoyer, searched for their son in hospitals before finally going to the law enforcement center, where they finally learned that he had died.

CARA LOUGHRAN, 14

Cara Loughran was an excellent student who, according to her family, loved the beach and her cousins.

She was a member of the Drake School of Irish Dance in South Florida. The organization called her “a beautiful soul” who “always had a smile on her face”.

Her aunt Lindsay Fontana wrote on Facebook in 2018: “I had to tell my 8-year-old daughters that their cute cousin Cara was killed in the shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday. We are absolutely disappointed.”

“While your thoughts are valued, I ask you to do something,” she wrote. “It shouldn’t have happened to our niece Cara and it can’t have happened to other people’s families.”

GINA MONTALTO, 14

Gina Montalto was a 14-year-old newbie and part of the school’s winter color watch team. According to the Miami Herald, she was also a boy scout, a volunteer in the church, a soccer player and a great student.

Her family wrote on a GoFundMe page that Gina also liked to cook, Harry Potter, fashion, “Spa Days with Mom and NY Jets Games with Dad”.

After the shootout, her mother Jennifer Montalto called her “a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened up every room she entered.”

Manuel Miranda, one of Montalto’s color guards at middle school, told the Miami Herald that Montalto was “the sweetest soul ever”.

JOAQUIN OLIVER, 17th

Oliver had spent the night before his death picking flowers for his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, and he spent the morning taking extra time to get dressed for the day.

“His heart was so big,” said his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez after filming ABC News. “He just loved everyone.”

His father, Manuel Oliver, told ABC News that when he brought his son to school that day, he asked Joaquin to call him and let him know how it went to give Victoria the flowers.

“And then he never called me,” he said.

The 17-year-old was born in Venezuela and became a US citizen in 2017.

Joaquin, a big fan of Miami Heat, was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey. Wade got emotional when asked about it, saying he hurt the family and hoped he could help them bring back memories when Joaquin was still alive.

In honor of his son, Manuel Oliver founded an organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of gun rights activists.

ALAINA PETTY, 14

Alaina, another JROTC cadet, loved volunteering and serving others, her family said. The 14-year-old helped rebuild areas in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

“Your selfless service brought peace and joy to those who had lost everything during the storm,” her family said in a statement released after the shootout.

Alaina was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coral Springs.

The Utah-based church, in a statement complaining that we “see ourselves again as a nation and as communities facing tragic loss of life and incomprehensible suffering”, extended their love to the victims and their families.

“We combine our prayers with millions of others who mourn and pray for them,” said the church.

Her father, Ryan Petty, was recently appointed to the Florida Board of Education.

MEADOW POLLACK, 18th

Meadow Pollack was a “beautiful girl inside and out,” her cousin Jake Maisner told The Sun Sentinel.

He said she was the youngest of ten grandchildren who protected the family.

Her father Andrew had previously posted comments online that supported the president. During a hearing session with the President after the shootout, Andrew had strong words about the importance of school security.

“All these school shootings don’t make sense. Fix it!” he said. “… We should have fixed it! And I’m pissed off. Because my daughter … She’s not here. She is not here. She is in the Fort Lauderdale King David cemetery, there I am going to my child. “

The family friend, Adam Schachtel, said in a Facebook post: “In this terrible tragedy, an angel was taken from us … no words can be said, only prayers and sadness.”

Meadow had plans to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton, a university spokesman told the WPLG.

HELENA RAMSAY, 17th

Helena Ramsay was wise and shy beyond her years until she got to know her and discovered that she had a bad mind, her mother said.

Ramsay was described by a classmate as “one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” according to the Miami Herald.

The 17-year-old junior, whom friends said had taken in two stray cats, also loved music and hung out with friends and family.

“Although she was a bit reluctant, she had relentless motivation for her academic studies and her gentle, warm demeanor got the best out of everyone she knew,” wrote a relative, Curtis Page Jr., on Facebook in 2018.

ALEX SCHACHTER, 14

Alex had lost his mother when he was just 4 years old, his father Max wrote in his eulogy. Max later remarried and Alex and his brother won two sisters. The family moved to Parkland for a fresh start.

Alex played the trombone and baritone and was a “treasure of a child,” his father wrote on social media.

In honor of the 14-year-old student, Schachter set up a scholarship fund “to help other students experience the joys of music and increase safety in schools”.

CARMEN SCHENTRUP, 16

According to her family, Carmen Schentrup was a clever girl with a sweet smile. She was a girl with many interests and talents, including reading, art and music. She played three instruments.

Her family said she was a dreamer who would change the world.

“We miss it when she makes her dreams come true,” wrote her family.

She was looking forward to college and wanted to be a medical scientist to find a cure for diseases like ALS.

Cousin Matt Brandow wrote on Facebook that the 16-year-old had visited Washington State and is considering going to the University of Washington to recover from the Florida humidity. She had also been inducted into the University of Florida Honor Program.

In September 2017, she was named one of 53 semi-finalists in the county for the National Merit Scholarship Program. One day after her death, her parents said Carmen was one of the finalists.

PETER WANG, 15

Peter Wang, a 15-year-old JROTC student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was not interested in status, but wanted to help others, relatives said.

Like two of his classmates, Peter was awarded the U.S. Army’s Medal of Heroism.

A cousin, Aaron Chen, said Peter was last seen holding a door open so others could escape the shooter.

Peter, who was dreaming of visiting West Point, was wearing his JROTC uniform when he died. West Point offered him posthumously approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

