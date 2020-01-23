Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson Cover Their Dads' 'Mammas'

advertisement

A second generation Nelsons and Jennings continues a family tradition with a new duet on an old song. Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings work together for a cover of the country classic “Moms don’t let your babies grow into cowboys”, originally sung by their fathers – Willie and Waylon of course – in 1978.

Written by Ed Bruce, the younger version of Nelson and Jennings of “Mamma’s don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys” has been the theme song for the Netflix series The Ranch since its premiere in 2016. However, with the show – including Ashton Kutcher and Elisha Cuthbert – ending in 2020, the pair has released the full song.

“Lukas and I had a great time in the studio. We came up with an alternative rhythm that changed the atmosphere a bit from the original – giving us the space to make it our own, “Shooter Jennings tells Rolling Stone. “He and I have had very close relationships with our fathers – they have always been our biggest fans. I am so happy that I was able to sing this song with my brother and just enjoy it. “

Lukas Nelson adds: “Working with Shooter was an honor. We had a great time in the studio and I would really like to do it again. “The two have toured together before.

The new version of Shooter Jennings and Lukas Nelson from “Mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys” appears on Friday 24 January in a new soundtrack from The Ranch. The project also includes music by Lee Brice, Wynonna Judd and more.

