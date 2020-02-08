Seasoned actor Orson Bean, 91, died Friday night after being reportedly hit by two cars in Los Angeles.

According to several reports, Being’s star John Malkovich crossed the street on Venice Boulevard at 7:35 p.m. when the bizarre accident happened.

“A westbound car didn’t see him and cut him off, and he went under,” LAPD captain Brian Wendling told ABC7. “A second vehicle came on, (the driver) was distracted by people trying to slow down (the driver) and then look up, and there was a second traffic accident – and it was fatal.”

Bean is said to have been declared dead at the scene. The driver stayed there and tried to help.

Several messages also reported that Bean’s wife, actress Alley Mills, who is known for playing the mother on the popular TV show The Wonder Years, was at the scene of the accident.

Affected viewers consoled each other after watching Bean being beaten. Both drivers stayed there and no charges were brought.

Bean had a long acting career that started in the 1950s and included many years of experience as a panelist on the game show To Tell the Truth. Blessed with the gift of Gab, Bean appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson more than 200 times.

Bean is used for the portrayal of shop owner Loren Bray in the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman will be remembered. His other TV roles included appearances in “The Twilight Zone”, “Modern Family”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Hot in Cleveland” and “Grace & Frankie”. In the film “The Equalizer 2”, Bean played a Holocaust survivor in 2018.

He was married three times and had four children. 68-year-old Mills, who currently stars in The Bold & the Beautiful, survives her 27-year-old husband.

Bean and Mills had performed together in the play “Bad Habits” in Santa Monica, which had just ended on January 26th.

Police believe Bean’s death was a tragic accident. It appears that Bean got between two vehicles when he crossed the road and was not seen by the drivers.