Shirley M. Brady - Villages-News.com

Shirley Brady

Shirley M. Brady, 92, from Summerfield, died on January 15, 2019 in Ocala.

Shirley was born on August 11, 1927 in Idagrove, Iowa to John and Neita (Siple) Collier. Shirley married the love of her life Howard “Doug” Brady and he survives.

Shirley and Doug moved to Florida from Virginia Beach, VA in October 1984. Shirley was evangelical. She loved to play slots, dance and enjoy eating out. Shirley was a housewife and a career Navy man for her husband, who made sure he was in good hands.

Shirley is survived by her husband Doug, brother Bud and Jettie Collier from St. Louis, brother John Collier from Virginia and brother Ronald Collier from Minnesota.

Shirley precedes the death of her parents and brothers Richard and Donald Collier. Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Leesburg.

