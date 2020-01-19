Shirdi bandh: shops, restaurants, local transport closed

advertisement

Shops, eateries, various other commercial establishments and local transport remained closed on Sunday in the Shirdi temple city of Maharashtra in response to the bandh who raised a controversy over the birthplace of the 19th-century saint Saibaba.

Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Monday at the state secretariat in Mumbai.

The bandh started here at midnight, but the Saibaba temple remained open with devotees who were allowed to offer prayers, said temple trust officials and the Ahmednagar district administration.

The “prasadalaya” and the temple kitchen were also open to ensure that devotees were not a nuisance, they said.

Long sources of devotees were seen for the “prasadalaya”, breakfast center and “laddoo” sales centers of the temple, according to sources.

The bandh labeled “successful,” said local BJP officer Sachin Tambe Patil, former manager of the Saibaba Temple, “Commercial outlets, stores, restaurants, and local transportation (autorickshaws and other private vehicles) have been closed and a full closure is in place is observed in the city and in 25 villages around Shirdi. ”

“However, the temple is open and devotees come to pray,” he said, adding that a meeting was organized here on Sunday.

Devotees who pre-booked in hotels were allowed to stay and taxi services from the airport to the temple also remained unaffected, the district official said.

The state buses from other locations were allowed to come to the city, he added.

Former minister of Maharashtra Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who is the local BJP MLA, said on Saturday that he supported the bandh call.

The controversy began after Prime Minister Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the development of facilities in “Sai janmasthan” (birthplace) in Pathri in the Parbhani district.

Local residents and leaders in Shirdi took exception to the chief minister’s announcement and said that the birthplace of the famous saint was unknown and Pathri could not claim his birthplace.

They demand that Mr. Thackeray withdraw his official statement describing Pathri as the birthplace of Saibaba.

It was in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, where Saibaba, whose devotees crossed religious boundaries, spent much of his life.

