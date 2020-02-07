The secret of the SS Cotopaxi is no longer a secret! The legendary “ghost ship”, which is said to have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle on the way from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana, Cuba, in 1925 and brings 32 people with it, was finally identified off the coast of Florida, and the audience of Science Channel Will Know Follow the investigation into Sunday’s two-hour premiere of Shipwreck Secrets. Before the premiere, the explorer Michael Barnette spoke to PopCulture.com about what contributed to solving the almost hundred-year-old puzzle and how much value he put into the legend about Cotopaxi.

Barnette first came across the mystery of the lost ship while diving on the bear wreck off the coast of St. Augustine, but more recently has been certain that he and his nautical historians could figure out which ship it was actually acts. Despite the “battered” condition of the wreck, which was damaged not only by its demise in 1925 but also by subsequent hurricanes, Barnette found that “due to the ship’s metal structure,” much information had to be processed “.

“It’s a big mystery you have to put together,” he told PopCulture, adding that researching historical nautical data is easier than ever with today’s technology. This does not mean that the investigation was definitely easy since the dive crew had “very limited” time to find clues each time they descended.

“It’s not like working in a car wreck scene where you have the world all the time,” said Barnette.

When the crew, through their investigation and investigation, were convinced that the wreck was the SS Cotopaxi, Barnette had the bitter-sweet honor of delivering his discoveries and a piece of the wreck to the grandson of the captain of the Cotopaxi, the remains of which his death was never found death.

“It is very moving for me,” said Barnette. “You are going through this emotional roller coaster ride because it is excitement that you have solved your puzzle, but it changes when you realize that people have lost their lives here and you feel a little guilty that it is for someone else … but often it brings closure. “

After the mystery has been solved, Barnette is more than pleased to be able to finally suppress the “ghost ship” rumors and to label them “unimaginative” compared to what actually happened on this fateful day almost 100 years ago.

“My nickname for the Bermuda Triangle is the Bull Triangle,” he joked. “I think there is no validity at all. I love sci-fi, I love the movies and all that, but it is a disadvantage for these missing ships and planes … it takes away the real story and what really happened , from. “

