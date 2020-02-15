SIMILAR POSTS

THE PERFORMER | Sherri hem

THE SHOW | Locke & Key from Netflix

THE EPISODE “Episode 9: Echoes” (February 7, 2020)

THE PERFORMANCE | For a majority of Locke & Keys’ newcomers, the neighbor Ellie Whedon was a mystery and always led us (and Nina) to look at them with a little careful eye – especially if they had a “lost” G.I. in the keyhouse basement. Joe and a lame excuse.

But with the penultimate episode of the season, Ellie’s disapproving role in the supernatural scene – and so much more – crystallized, and Saum vigorously illustrated the demonic dilemma Ellie was in.

Through Saum’s appearance, we saw how a troubled Ellie, led by her heart and not so much by her head, was forced to return Lucas, her dead high school friend, with the Echo key. We saw how happy she was to look him in the eye again after the echo had been conjured up. Unfortunately, Ellie would realize soon enough that it was not Lucas she had risen, but the demon who had claimed him in the sea cave outside the Omega door years earlier. Worse, this Lucas had needs – for keys, for the crown of shadows – and he would go so far as to threaten the life of Ellie’s son Rufus to achieve what he wanted. Ergo, Ellie’s not so secret trip to the basement of the keyhouse to get the crown back. And her petrified compliance when Lucas thought Mr. Ridgeway was too talkative to let live.

When Ellie led Tyler and Kinsey into their memories via the Head Key to tour the traumatic events of the past that exacerbated their danger today, Saum conveyed a fresh grief and so much regret. With wide eyes she was now ready to correct injustice and put the crown of shadows in the hands of the children. A final, grim surprise, however, awaited Ellie when she ran home and saw Lucas lying in wait to make a number on her that would soon condemn the fate that lay behind the Omega door.

When we went to episode 9, we knew so little about Ellie. But when everything was said and done, Saum let us appreciate the enormity of what the character had tacitly dealt with, as a catalyst for so much demon drama.

Honorable mention The magicians conjured up all sorts of drama for Eliot this week, and the result was a particularly entertaining showcase for Hale Appleman. After seeing no less than huge chunks of the moon crashing to Earth, Eliot found himself in a trustworthy TV time loop with Margo, in which the two kept trying to save the world. As if that wasn’t enough to cope with, Eliot also sensed the monster was still inside and knocked to get out. Appleman showed his comedic skills within the time loop, especially when Eliot and Margo chose hedonism as a means of solving problems, but he was also allowed to play the drama of keeping the monster (really Charlton) at bay. As a bonus, Appleman shared a very nice, calmer scene with Summer Bishil at the end of the episode after the world was saved when Eliot deported Margo because he didn’t know how to let her in. The answer, she suggested, was just a question from him, how he saves himself, how he saves others.

Honorable mention Dream sequences can certainly go sideways, but for Kidding’s Jeff Pickles, they can also lead to earth-shattering epiphany. In the second episode of season 2, Jim Carrey soars when his character finally releases his long-pent-up feelings about his son Phil’s death. He enters a febrile dream scene that takes place while he’s under the knife and donating part of his liver to Jill’s new friend. The episode turns into an unexpected, fully choreographed musical that shows all of Carrey’s strengths, including his impeccable comedic timing, his unusual physical performance and his quick fire. However, it is his shocked expression when he admits Jill’s guilt for death that tears hard at the right heart. While serving up a lot of madness throughout the episode, Carrey keeps his performance grounded and understandable. When Jeff finally unleashes his flood of truths, we feel the exact same blow as him.

Honorable mention Who better to play a rich, top-class New York artist than Parker Posey? In episode 5 of High Fidelity, actress plays Noreen, a wicked divorce that wants to sell the only thing her husband has ever really loved: his record collection. She wants to sell the hundred-deep set for a crisp $ 20 bill … which she then wants to frame for him. “This,” she takes a long and hard pause, “will be my greatest work of art to date.” While the character could easily border on parody, Posey plays this woman, who is despised much more straightforwardly, and picks up her decadent hatred of her deceitful ex with a tone of condescension dripping. Noreen walks a fine line between vengeful and undisturbed while calmly articulating and indulging in the misery this sale will cause. Noreen is very happy, but it is the viewers who ultimately win if we enjoy another excellent performance from Posey.

What performance (s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!