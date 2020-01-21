advertisement

Sheriff: Pedestrian shot before several drivers hit him in Alief

A man was shot early Sunday before several drivers hit him in the Alief area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday.

The man, who according to police was in his twenties, was found dead just before 2 am in block 7200 of Sugarland Howell Road. A driver hit him and fled the scene, and two more drivers drove over his body, the authorities said. The second driver also fled, but the third driver stayed on stage.

Gonzalez said an autopsy revealed that the man was shot several times in the head before being hit. It is unclear whether he crossed over, walked or stood in the roadway at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not formally identified the man, Gonzalez said. The sheriff’s office will investigate the case as a murder, he said.

No arrests were made.

