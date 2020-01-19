advertisement

A Harris County woman flew to the hospital with a serious head injury after the sheriff said her friend reportedly attacked her in a Spring Home.

A Harris County woman flew to the hospital with a serious head injury after the sheriff said her friend reportedly attacked her in a Spring Home.

Sheriff: Man arrested after alleged abuse of girlfriend, who is in critical condition with a “serious” head wound

A Harris County woman remains in critical condition on Saturday afternoon with a “serious” head wound after the sheriff said her boyfriend abused her in a Spring house.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Saturday that the man, 24-year-old Hernán Lagunas-Ochoa, has been arrested and accused of severe abuse. The alleged attack took place in the 17000 block of Amidon Drive.

Dr. @HCSOTexas investigates an attack on domestic violence on Amidon Dr. 17000 billion. An adult man is being held for alleged abuse of his girlfriend. She suffered a serious injury to her head. She was taken to a hospital via Lifeflight. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TLXCIGS0QU

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2020

“Tragically, domestic violence is far too common,” Gonzalez said.

