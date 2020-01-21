Sherfy, Beer and Tomas are among the invited participants of the D-back spring who are not in the squad

advertisement

Arizona Diamondback’s relief pitcher Jimmie Sherfy throws the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo / John Minchillo)

The best part of the year is just around the corner.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that Pitcher and Catcher will report on spring training on February 12.

The entire squad will arrive for the first full team workout on February 17th. February 22 will be the first game of spring training.

The D-Backs announced 22 non-squad participants with well-known names for spring training. Jimmie Sherfy fans will be thrilled to see him again in an Arizona uniform after he was designated for use earlier this month.

He was on a list that included Yasmany Tomas, 2017 D-backs classic, Pavin Smith, and Seth Beer, who was part of the Zack Greinke trade with the Houston Astros.

Twelve pitchers – nine right-handed and three left-handed – as well as eight position players and two catchers, including Daulton Varsho, one of the top catchers in baseball, were invited.

Here is a full list of invited people who are not members:

Right handed jugs

Jeremy Beasley

J. B. Bukauskas

Mauricio Cabrera

Josh Green

Eduardo Jiménez

Damien Magnifico

Keury Mella

Matt Peacock

Jimmie Sherfy

Left handed pitchers

Miguel Aguilar

Matt Grace

Joe Mantiply

catcher

Dominic Miroglio

Daulton Varsho

Position players

Seth Beer

Ben DeLuzio

Drew Ellis

Geraldo Perdomo

Juniel Querecuto

Pavin Smith

Travis Snider

Yasmany Tomas

