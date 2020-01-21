Shelton, Stefani love each other in the video 'Nobody But You'

advertisement

In anticipation of their 2020 Grammy Awards performance, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have shared the brand new music video for their collaboration “Nobody But You”. Readers can press play above to watch.

The video clip “Nobody But You” starts with recordings of Shelton and Stefani who sing the song separately in dark rooms and symbolically search for each other. However, the majority of the video finds the couple together: hugging on a couch, sharing fries and generally enjoying their time together. Scenes that were specially filmed for the music video are interspersed with images in the style of a “home film” and still pictures of the two at other times.

“Nobody But You” is Shelton’s newest single and is the third recorded duet of him and Stefani. The two previously worked together for a holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, from Stefani’s Christmas album of the same name 2017, and for “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”, which appears on Shelton’s 2016 album, If I Am Fair.

“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is at Songland, so they were doing some cross-promotion there. Shane came to my trailer and said, “Man, I have a song for you.” I knew he had Gwen’s number from a note, so I told him to send it to her while I was called to set up. I actually got the song twice, because my producer Scott Hendricks immediately emailed it to me, “Shelton remembers how” Nobody But You “found his way to him.” Then one day I was driving Gwen, and I said, “Hey let’s listen to Shane’s song, because Scott sent it to me too – it must be incredible. “When I heard it, I was just on the floor. I realized how important that song was to me and where I am now in my life.

“I just think it’s magic,” Shelton adds to the song. “I literally think it’s important for a song like I ever recorded.”

“Nobody But You”, the second song and one of the five new songs on Shelton’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, was written by Ross Copperman, McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James. In a press release, Shelton says he fell in love with the song the more he listened to it.

“I also realized how important it is to me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane tried to get it for me,” Shelton reflects. “It fits my story. I was about to record and record when I decided that Gwen was needed – because it’s our song. I think it’s magical.”

Shelton and Stefani, a solo artist and the front woman of rock band No Doubt, started their relationship on the set of The Voice, just as they both came from many published divorces. Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July 2015, while Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale, frontman for the rock band Bush, broke up in August. Stefani and Rossdale had been married since September 2002, while Shelton and Lambert had been married since May 2011.

Shelton and Stefani officially confirmed their relationship in November and have been together ever since. What started as a friendship forged into adversity grew into an unexpected love story, which Shelton says is getting better and better.

“Every day that passes, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us. It constantly feels like it’s moving to the next level,” Shelton says. “That’s the only way I think one of us could probably describe it.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” on Sunday evening (January 26) during the 2020 Grammy Awards. They are part of a line-up for the all-genre awards show that also includes Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith and more.

