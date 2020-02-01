Advertisement

No reasons for his release were given.



Waseem Yousef was released as an imam and preacher at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The well-known preacher and well-known television personality in the UAE recently brought 19 people to justice who were accused of publicly insulting and slandering him on Twitter. The process is still ongoing.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center announced on his Instagram account: “From now on, Waseem Yousef is no longer an imam and preacher in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.”

A center official confirmed to the Khaleej Times on Saturday that Yousef has not been an imam and preacher in the Grand Mosque since Friday after the official announcement was released. However, the reasons for his release were not mentioned.

The Khaleej Times had previously reported that when Yousef went to court for 19 people for “defamation,” Yousef claimed he had been bullied on social media by the accused since June 2019.

The alleged insults followed the comments Yousef made about Sahih Al Bukhari, one of the six most important collections of statements and acts of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) compiled by Imam Mohammad Al Bukhari.

After noting the numerous criticisms, some of which he considered “offensive and defamatory”, Yousef filed a lawsuit against online social media users.

Yousef previously said on Twitter that he initially endured the insults, but the accused repeatedly attacked him: “I was very patient, but they overdid it. They bullied me, used bad manners and insults,” he said on Twitter. “I swear to God I won’t give up my right … and justice will be between us.”

During the last hearing at the Misdeamenour Court in Abu Dhabi, five new lawyers submitted their applications when they volunteered to represent the accused. The number of lawyers representing the 19 defendants rose to 24.

The next hearing in this case will be on February 5.

