Sheikh Sultan also stressed the importance of campaigning against bad lifestyle habits such as smoking and the introduction of effective vaccinations.



Community-wide efforts are needed to protect people’s health and wellbeing by promoting healthy habits, said His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and ruler of Sharjah.

During the opening ceremony of the third Global NCD Alliance forum in Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan also highlighted the importance of campaigning against bad lifestyle habits such as smoking and the introduction of effective vaccinations.

“In 2018, more than 18 million cancer cases were discovered and we lost 900,600 men and women. According to the World Health Organization, cancers will increase by 60 percent over the next 20 years, 81 percent,” Sheikh Sultan said, in countries with a lower rate Socioeconomic levels of development in which health infrastructure and living conditions need to be significantly improved, more and more cases are appearing. “

“However, there has been tremendous progress in the search for a cure for cancer in recent years. We thank torchbearers such as Sheikha Jawaher of Mohammed Al Qasimi and Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), all delegates who participated in this forum, for their tireless efforts to enable the world to identify and effectively treat such deadly non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at an early stage, “added the Sharjah ruler.

The three-day forum, organized by FoCP in collaboration with the Global NCD Alliance (NCDA), brought together 400 guests and attendees from 80 countries on six continents, including key civil society players, health professionals, scientists and researchers.

The opening ceremony on Sunday was attended by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah ruler, founder and royal patron of FoCP, international ambassador for the World Cancer Declaration of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), international ambassador for childhood, visited Cancer for UICC and Patron of the Global NCD Alliance Forum.

Sheikha Jawaher honored Sawsan Jafar, Chairman of the FoCP Board of Directors, with the Sheikha Jawaher Medal for contributions and excellence. Sheikha Jawaher thanked Jafar for leading FoCP’s cancer and health care efforts and for leading the organization’s collaboration with members of the Global NCD Allaince to raise awareness of NCDs.

Sawsan Jafar said: “To address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, we need an overall societal approach with a strong and vibrant civil society.

“As a city that focuses on people and their health and pursues a human development strategy, it is only fitting for Sharjah to host this major international forum for non-communicable diseases,” she added.

Todd Harper, President of the NCD Alliance, said: “This year, the NCD Forum will focus on action, translate solutions and what works at local and national levels. It will also offer a perspective of civil society and the political economy focus on key catalysts for changes that can close the large gaps in the NCD response. “

Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance, said the forum shows the diversity and vitality of the movement, which includes NGOs, youth organizations, academic institutions, religious organizations and professional associations. It also shows a wider shift in our movement and this shift in focus is bearing fruit.

[email protected]

Afkar Abdullah