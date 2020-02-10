The challenge was organized by the Home Office in collaboration with the Dubai Police.



HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Secretary, participated in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 today.

The challenge was organized by the Home Office in collaboration with the Dubai Police. At the SWAT Challenge, which will take place in Dubai from February 9 to 13, 2020, 46 teams from 26 countries will compete in five categories to test the capabilities of special forces for armed forces from around the world.

SWAT teams will engage in staged bogus hostage-taking, raids, rescuing injured officers, the tower challenge and overcoming obstacle courses in order to be selected as the most competent troop.

During the event, several Arab and foreign police teams conducted exercises in front of Sheikh Mohammed, Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif, and the audience demonstrating their physical skills and expertise, as well as their quick response to counter-terrorism operations and rescuing injured people.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the Ministry of Interior’s efforts, led by Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif, to face the challenge in coordination with the Dubai Police for the second year in a row, and stressed that police and security agencies play a key role in protecting security and community stability of public and private property.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of the Dubai Police, attended the event.

Khalifa Saeed Sulieman, Director General of the Protocols and Hospitality Department in Dubai, and several national police and security officers and representatives of the participating countries also attended the event.