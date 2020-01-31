Advertisement

The Arab Hope Maker 2020 will also be announced at the fair.



The third edition of the Arab Hope Makers Initiative will crown the winner on February 20 at a major show hosted by renowned artists, as announced on Friday.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, the event will honor this year’s Arab Hope Maker, who is using resources and efforts for the benefit of humanity.

For the first time since its inception, the initiative will adopt an “Arab humanitarian cause of the year” that continues annually. This year, the proceeds of the variety show will flow into the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center – Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “In its third round, the Arab Hope Makers initiative attracted 92,000 humanitarian projects from 38 countries worldwide. In the United Arab Emirates, we have steadfast hope and optimism about our ability to make a positive difference in our society. On February 20th we honor the extraordinary role models.

“This year we are dedicating the proceeds of the last big show by Arab Hope Makers to support the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Center in Cairo, a noble humanitarian organization that aims to provide free heart care to vulnerable communities.

“Our goal this year is to give hope to thousands of hearts who need care.”

The show is expected to take place in the Coca Cola Arena on the City Walk with an estimated 12,000 participants and will include the announcement of the Arab Hope Maker 2020.

Common humanitarian values

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, general secretary of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, said: “Since its inception three years ago, the Arab Hope Makers initiative has encouraged various sections of Arab societies, particularly young people, to take an active part in addressing the issue biggest social challenges through humanitarian projects and initiatives that have a positive impact on people’s lives. “

He added: “The initiative implements His Highness’ vision, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to involve people in the spread of hope and service to humanity.

Al Gergawi emphasized that this year’s initiative by Arab hopefuls is entering a new phase of strengthening and supporting major humanitarian work. He noted: “This year, the initiative will pursue an Arab humanitarian goal that aims to involve every Arab citizen in their contribution to society. The Arab nation is connected by common humanitarian values ​​and the promotion of our prosperity and progress requires the contribution of one each of us. “

Gaining hearts with Arab humanitarian aid

Starting this year, the Arab Hope Makers initiative is entering a new phase in which sustainable humanitarian and social work is supported and wider community participation is created. Every year, a humanitarian action is carried out that encourages the public to help make a difference for a wider range of people. With the new addition, the Arab Hope Makers initiative aims to highlight and support a humanitarian or non-profit project with sustainable long-term goals in order to maximize the impact and expand the scope of the beneficiaries.

This year, the initiative will support the establishment of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center – Egypt as the “Arab humanitarian cause of the year” by using the proceeds of the variety show for the cause.

The new heart center will expand access to first-class treatment for disadvantaged groups through a fully equipped facility with the latest research and surgical technologies and qualified medical staff. It will provide free cardiovascular care to patients across the Arab world.

The center will perform 12,000 cardiac operations annually, 70 percent of which target children. The clinics will also receive over 80,000 patients annually and train over 1,000 cardiologists and cardiac surgeons through the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation.

According to Dr. Magdi Yacoub, a renowned Egyptian-British cardiac surgeon who has performed the most transplants worldwide.

Big names for the variety shows

This year’s closing ceremony of Arab Hope Makers turns into a large variety show, which is moderated by renowned artists with an expected number of visitors of 15,000, including leading media professionals, authors and social media influencers.

The show will feature headliners, including multi-award-winning artist RedOne, who will perform alongside Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Emirati singer Balqees, and Palestinian pop singer and former Arab idol winner Mohammed Assaf. The celebrations will also feature some respected Arab celebrities and media personalities, including Kuwaiti actress Souad Abdullah, Kuwaiti comedian and actor Tariq Al Ali, Syrian actor Qusai Khouli, and Egyptian media figures Mona Al Shazli and Amr Adeeb, and Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy ,

Tickets for the Arab Hope Makers variety show are available at www.ArabHopeMakers.com or www.coca-cola-arena.com.

