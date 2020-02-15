More than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend over 60 workshops and meetings.



His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, will attend the opening session of the 2020 Global Women’s Forum (GWFD) in Dubai today. Over 100 executives and experts from around the world will hold a constructive dialogue on the advancement of women at the two-day forum. More than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend over 60 workshops and meetings.

On the sidelines of the forum, over 250 government officials, business leaders and women entrepreneurs from the region will take part in the first We-Fi Mena Regional Summit, which is organized jointly by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) and We-Fi Dubai Women Establishment.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of the Dubai Women Establishment, stressed that GWFD 2020 is an opportunity to shed light on the UAE’s development journey, based on its wise leadership who believed in women It set abilities and the importance of their role in society “.

“The UAE provides an inspiring model for empowering and socio-economic participation of women. The country has created a highly supportive environment for women to improve their contributions to society. The recognition of these remarkable achievements by the global community has led to the UAE a venue for the world’s largest events focused on empowering and empowering women, “said Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed.

“We strive to follow the UAE’s approach to create opportunities for constructive global dialogue that serves humanity. Our goal is to work hand in hand with international organizations and influencers around the world for more opportunities for women to create and advance their influential role in government, economic, social, cultural and other areas. “

