Advertisement

The move is part of the “Design Your Life” campaign.



His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, has issued new guidelines at the Dubai Council, which include Dh 500 million for the implementation of projects in residential areas based on their citizens Ideas are provided and suggestions as part of the Design Your Life campaign.

Advertisement

, @ HHShkMohd issues instructions at the #Dubai Council that AED 500 million will be made available for the implementation of projects in residential areas based on their ideas and suggestions and part of the Design Your Life campaign. pic.twitter.com/MRcIHEOZ9a

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice), February 4, 2020

422 citizens have been eligible for housing program debt relief and all citizens have been exempted from mortgage fees on housing loans.

The municipal council also exempted young people from the fees for connecting their new houses to electricity, provided that the construction costs of the houses were no more than Dh 4 million.

12 integrated councils will be set up in all parts of Dubai, which will serve as meeting points for citizens’ meetings and social events.

Advertisement