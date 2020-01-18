Sheikh Mohamed meets German Chancellor Merkel - News

advertisement





His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy commander of the UAE forces, met with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, where they discussed bilateral ties and ways to develop them at all levels. Leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Gulf and the Middle East, in particular Libya, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who will lead the UAE delegation to the Berlin conference to be held tomorrow. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates to the Federal Republic of Germany, was also present.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the German Chancellor for the warm welcome and the efforts made to strengthen bilateral ties. He wished the friendly German people more progress and development.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE and Germany were important strategic partners, and their bilateral relations grew thanks to the desire of the leadership of both countries to strengthen political, economic, cultural and other ties.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the security and stability of the Middle East is in the interest of the region and the world, given the global strategic importance. He added that the UAE was of the opinion that great wisdom should be used when dealing with developments in this region.

Sheikh Mohamed said that Germany, which had significant regional and global influence and had good relations with most countries, played an important role in working for peace and stability in the region. He said that both the UAE and Germany played a crucial role in the pursuit of regional and international stability.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed the appreciation of the UAE for the positive and constructive role of Germany in seeking a political settlement for the crisis in Libya through the Berlin conference to be held tomorrow. It confirmed the full support of the UAE for the efforts of Germany and the United Nations envoy in Libya to reach a ceasefire and a comprehensive political settlement that would strengthen Arab security and promote stability in the Mediterranean.

“A political and peaceful solution is the best approach to achieving security and stability in the region and fulfilling the ambitions of the Libyan people,” said His Highness.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supported any initiative that would resolve the crisis and help Libya overcome its suffering by putting an end to interference in its internal affairs, strengthening the pillars of the state and stopping the influx of terrorists into Libya. . He added that the UAE has always been on the side of the Libyan people and fully supported their legitimate ambitions for peace, reconciliation, unity and development.

Sheikh Mohamed said: “The UAE is looking forward to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is leading the Berlin conference on Libya, with such a large and influential international and regional presence, to give a strong impetus to achieve his goals to return return to constructive dialogue and achieve peace and security in Libya. “

The two sides agreed on the importance of building up Libyan national institutions and restoring the law, combating the forces of extremism and terrorism and combating foreign interference in Libya.

Chancellor Merkel, for her part, thanked Sheikh Mohamed for visiting Germany and for his important role in strengthening the friendship between the UAE and Germany. Merkel said she wanted to continue to consult Sheikh Mohamed on issues related to the Gulf and the Middle East, and added that the UAE and Germany worked together for peace and development, promoting tolerance and coexistence, and combating extremism and terrorism.

