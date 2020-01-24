Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral ties with Jordan King - News

advertisement

The leaders assessed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE forces, received a call from King Abdullah II of Jordan on Thursday, in which they discussed strong bilateral relations and ways to improve them between the two brother countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Jordan also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

They also stressed the importance of joint Arab action and cooperation with the international community to increase stability in the region and to achieve peaceful solutions, taking into account the interests of people in the field of security and peace.

