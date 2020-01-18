Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai Customer Happiness Index survey - News

advertisement

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today reviewed the results of the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index surveys.

The surveys are part of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, which evaluates the service quality of various government agencies.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the top three entities identified as the best performing in the Index. He ordered entities that scored below average in the Customer Happiness Index to submit plans to improve the quality of their services.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “As part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and Dubai ruler, continuous improvement of excellence is the main focus of the government’s work. Worry for the happiness of the people is an objective that the government does not compromise on. “

“We all need to work together to make Dubai the happiest city in the world. I call on all government agencies to improve their efforts to improve team spirit and to meet customer expectations in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices , “he added.

Sheikh Hamdan urged all government agencies to use the lessons learned from the survey to improve customer satisfaction levels.

“The average customer satisfaction level reached was 85.2%, our goal is to reach 100%. A government led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must provide exceptional service and settle for nothing less than a top ranking for all indicators ,” he said .

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was first ranked in the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index with a score of 90.1%. The Roads and Transport Authority (89.3%) came in second and Dubai Health Authority (88.6%) came in third. The best-performing entities in the Index were Dubai Customs and Dubai Culture (81.8% each), Dubai Land Department (79.6%) and the Dubai Public Prosecutor (77.8%).

In September 2019, Sheikh Hamdan had said on his Twitter account that the results of the Customer Happiness Index and the findings of mystery shoppers will be revealed with full transparency.

The Dubai Government Excellence Program has been assessing customer satisfaction at government agencies for more than 16 years.

The results of the 2019 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index were based on a survey of 24,000 people.

