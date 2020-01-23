Sheikh Hamdan has just reduced this Dubai contribution by 80% - News

advertisement

Sheikh Hamdan is issuing a resolution for members of the ‘National Broker’ program on Thursday.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has released resolution No. (4) of 2020 on the fees for real estate activities for members of the ‘National Broker’ program.

In a statement issued today, according to the resolution, the reimbursement is prescribed in clauses (11), (12) and (18) of Annex (1) of Resolution No (25) of the Executive Board of 2009 from Dh5 .000 to Dh1.000 for members of the ‘National Broker’ program.

This resolution is active from the date of issue and will be published in the Government Gazette.

The National Broker program has been approved by the Dubai Land Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid branch for SME development (SME in Dubai).

