Sheikh Ahmed chairs the first meeting of the Dubai Media Council - News

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Media Council, chaired the first meeting of the Dubai Media Council at GDMO, the headquarters of the government of Dubai Media Office – after the best and least performing government service centers were announced Saturday .

The meeting discussed the mandate and plans of the Council to promote the development of the local media sector in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and the Dubai ruler.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the efforts of the members of the Council who played an important role in important achievements that contributed to Dubai’s leadership in the Arab media industry.

Dubai was recently chosen as the capital of Arab media for the year 2020.

Sheikh Ahmed said that the continuous development of media institutions in Dubai is the Council’s priorities. He further said that the Council attaches the utmost importance to adopting international standards and best practices in order to maintain Dubai’s reputation for high-quality content and to ensure that the market serves the local community and uses the latest media platforms to serve its global increase competitiveness.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed emphasized that proper planning and rapid implementation are crucial for transforming local media and promoting media growth in the region. He issued guidelines to set up a coherent strategy that supports Dubai’s ambitions for the future.

“Clear goals are vital to achieving these goals,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed also issued guidelines to develop proposals for improving Dubai’s media institutions and the development of performance indicators for evaluating progress. The meeting underlined the importance of a rapid transition to a new phase of development and the promotion of the optimum environment for the Dubai media community to contribute to the realization of the city’s new media vision.

The meeting was attended by Dubai media officials, including Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Vice President and Director of the Dubai Media Council; and members of the Dubai Media Council including Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, director general of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation; Dr. Hessa Lootah; Majed Al Suwaidi, director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City; Ahmed Al Mansoori, CEO of Radio and TV – Dubai Media Incorporated; Ahmed Al Hammadi, CEO of Press Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated; Jamal Al Sharif, president of the Dubai Film and TV Commission; Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of Arab Radio Network (ARN); Salem Belyouha, Director of Media Services at the Media Office of the Government of Dubai; and Hind Al Baker, the Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council.

The Dubai Media Council was established by decision approved by Sheikh Mohammed at the first meeting of the Dubai Council in accordance with the “January 4 document”.

