Sheikh Abdullah meets High Representative of the EU - News

Both parties discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the EU at the meeting.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in Brussels with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, EU, for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the meeting, both parties discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the EU, in particular with regard to the Expo 2020 Dubai, which the UAE will organize from October 2020 to April 2021.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, in particular developments in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the desire of the UAE to improve its bilateral relations with friendly EU countries and to improve their overall cooperation.

Borrell welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation and emphasized its importance to improve relations between the two parties. He also praised the leading regional and internal status of the UAE and its overall performance.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Issa Bushhab Al Suwaidi, the UAE ambassador in Belgium.

