The former senator who represents the Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has accused the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for illegally detaining him for almost three weeks.

The packing document submitted earlier Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal Supreme Court, Gudu, Abuja, indicated that the hearing would start Monday, reports Daily Post.

Counsel for the detained former legislator, Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, has asked the anti-graft bureau and the owner of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda, to pay the sum of N100 million as compensation for the illegal detention of his client.

Senator Shehu Sani was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for an alleged bribe of $ 25,000.

Shehu Sani has since denied the allegations and described as “a hoax and an attempt to dent his name.”

