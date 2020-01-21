Sheffield United character Forest left back Jack Robinson

advertisement

Sheffield United has signed defender Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Robinson has a contract of two and a half years and is the second signing of the Premier League club in January.

First and foremost a left back, Robinson takes care of competition for the international Enda Stevens from Ireland, who played every minute for Sheffield in the Premier League this season.

“Jack has a great pedigree and he will make our team stronger,” Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website.

“But he doesn’t just come in to come up with the figures, it is a specific position in our system and we think he is the best option for us at the moment.

“Jack can play comfortably in a few roles and we are delighted to add him to the group. He has a fantastic attitude and is ambitious to earn a place in the team.”

Robinson went through the Liverpool Academy and is the second youngest player to make his first team debut for the club, aged 16 and 250 days.

He appeared three league games for Liverpool and had loan spells at Wolves and Blackpool before completing a final move to QPR in 2014.

Robinson moved to Forest in the summer of 2018 and made a total of 59 games for them in all competitions.

The Blades signed a free agent earlier this month and former Everton and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell with a deal until the end of the season.

