Sheffield United boss Wilder wants to disappoint FA Cup record

Chris Wilder believes that the time is right for Sheffield United to run in the FA Cup as the club comes closer to securing their Premier League status.

Wilder has been disappointed by his record in the cup since becoming Blades boss in the summer of 2016 – no more than last year when his party was eliminated at the first hurdle by non-league Barnet at Bramall Lane.

Four-time winners United reached the fifth round in 2018 and lost to Leicester, but during the promotion of Wilder – first from League One and then the championship – the priority was.

This year, the FA Cup may have taken a back seat to survive in the Premier League. But there are no worries in that regard. The magazines have been the surprise package of the season. Many gave them an immediate return to the championship, but the club’s first top campaign for 12 years has been a resounding success so far, with the party currently eighth in the table, one point behind fifth Manchester United.

Survival was the goal after promotion, but another victory would bring Wilder’s men to 36 points – more than the number needed to stay up last season.

“In the Premier League, we are now – statistically – coming to a period in which we achieve two or three wins while maintaining our status,” said Wilder, whose side Millwall meets in the cup on Saturday.

“That is not enough for us, and as players and staff we will continue until the end of the season.” But it means that we want to go as far as possible in the FA Cup.

“The (loss of Barnet) was so disappointing last year. It was a real low point in what was otherwise a fantastic season for the club.

“Our record has not been great. The priorities were to get out of League One and then out of the championship. Clubs always give priority to things, they have to. Liverpool played the kids in the League Cup quarterfinals in Aston Villa for priority to give to the Club World Cup, which they won.

“There will always be priority, but this is still a competition where we have a huge history and which we like to go into, so let’s see where it takes us. If we can keep winning, who knows?

“But we have to endure an extremely heavy tie on Saturday. Millwall is a difficult place to go. “

Wilder made 11 changes in the third round against AFC Fylde but insists that this will not be the case with The Den.

The Blades boss must assess a number of ‘tight bodies and punches’ in his team after the Premier League defeat to Manchester City in the midweek. One of the players being followed is striker David McGoldrick, who missed the last two games with a foot problem.

