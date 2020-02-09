SHEFFIELD, England (AP) – Sheffield United won 2-1 against Bournemouth on Sunday after Manchester City were knocked out by West Ham after a storm.

John Lundstram scored the winning goal when Sheffield recovered from 1-0 and took a win that overtook Tottenham for the fifth time. The challenge for the Champions League spots in February is a great success for the promoted Sheffield, who is two points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place despite Chelsea having a game in hand.

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead in the 13th minute on a wet pitch and shot the ball after a rebound from Harry Wilson’s shot into the roof of the net.

The sun was shining in the middle of the first half and experienced striker Billy Sharp equalized in the first half after a corner kick.

Bournemouth could have won the Premier League for the third time in a row if Goalkeeper Dean Henderson had failed to respond to Ryan Frazer’s shot in the 71st minute.

However, it was Lundstram who had the last word when he struck in the 84th after a square ball from Lys Mousset.

This ended Bournemouth’s recent recovery after winning the last two games. Eddie Howe’s team is 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

The second-placed city’s meeting with West Ham was scheduled for Sunday evening, but was canceled in the morning for safety reasons. City said the weather was “extreme and escalating”.

Numerous other sporting events across the UK have been scrapped due to weather and concerns about fans’ travel ability.

