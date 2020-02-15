Before Joy France started rapping the fight, she had a bad opinion about the art form.

“I used to think it was all I hated,” she says.

“I thought it was a rough, insulting scene full of sexism, racism, homophobia and without limits.

“I thought I wouldn’t even try to change the way older women perceived.” But I was so wrong and in the end all of my stereotypes were blown out of the water. “

63-year-old Joy is known as a “rapping grandma” thanks to her fights that have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

Joy’s first battle took place in Affleck’s palace two years ago, and despite her initial doubts, she has become a force to be reckoned with.

Last weekend, she competed against Canadian rapper Omar at a major international rap battle event – Broken Resolutions in Dublin, Ireland.

How did this formerly shy Salford teacher become a rap fighting star?

Joy France

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Joy – who often wears a panda mask for her battles – first came into the scene through a friend she knew as a poet.

“I wanted to do a rap fight to show them that old, small, fat women can play rap,” she says.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

She admits that her first attempt was a “terrible” experience.

“The guy I fought against was really nice,” she says.

Read more about today’s top stories

“But I heard people say,” Oh look, someone brought their grandmother with them. “

“So I was fighting and couldn’t run away because it was on Youtube. Next I knew I had all of these messages from people who wanted to fight me.

“That was about two years ago, so I’m a real battle rapper now.

“It’s a really gentle scene. Here young men talk about mental health and support each other.”

“Some people just come in and say,” I just want to get a hug from the room. ”

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Before the event last weekend, she said: “This is scary. It is a big event. I am the only person on the planet like me who does this. And I’m the only woman in this tournament.

“I played in the same league last year and said I wanted to fight the biggest toughest rapper.”

Joy’s advance into the rap fight was not a conventional one.

She worked as a teacher for many years and once headed a student referral unit.

“I became a teacher because I was so calm,” she says.

“I was a primary school teacher with special needs.

“I’ve become more confident, but I found it terrible to get up on a stage. It happened a few times when I was blood red and stumbled over my words. It was so bad.

Joy has been rap fighting for several years

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“Now my mother, who is 94 years old, says:” What happened to my shy daughter? “

“I went from one extreme to the other. People find their voice, but don’t land on the festival stages and play rap fights. “

After decades in the teaching profession, Joy made her decision in the mid-fifties to try something new.

“I loved teaching,” she says. “It was hard work, but I loved it.

“I’ve worked with some amazing people who have worked so hard to change people’s lives.

“Then in my mid-50s, I made a very strange decision to leave and explore this creative thing.”

To follow Beth on Twitter, click here

Or click here to like her Facebook page and stay up to date with the latest news

Here is the link to M.E.N.’s main Facebook page, where we share our latest stories.

Joy spent a year trying new things and following coincidences, which led to a number of unusual experiences – including a cabbage walk through the city center as part of an art project.

This ultimately led to her attending a poetry workshop and being asked to perform a poem about cake at a poetry evening in Wigan.

She says, “I didn’t go to any of the rehearsals, I was too nervous. So the person who organized it asked me to come to their house and try, but the words just didn’t come out.

“I told her I would show up, but I didn’t think I would make it.

“It was the worst thing I could imagine. But I did it. And afterwards I kept thinking: “How brave I am, but I never do that again.”

Inside Not A Shop at Afflecks

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Despite her concerns, Joy kept coming back to Poetry Night – until she finally won a poetry slam.

“I kept saying” I’m playing around with words, “and at that point I had to start saying” I’m a poet, “” she says.

At this point, Joy was given the opportunity to take over a room on the third floor of the Affleck Palace as “Creative in Residence” for three months.

It was originally three months, but four years later she still takes in and encourages creativity of all kinds in business – which is expressly called “Not A Shop”.

“People just come in and use it and we see what happens,” she says.

“We have all kinds of people here – stressed students, pensioners, foreigners – there are thousands of stories,” she says. “It is a magical place.

“I remember looking around one day and there was a guy who had a panic attack, a rough sleeper, and a manager of the BBC who brought his daughter with him. And there were only three people talking.

“It seems to work for everyone. I think part of it is that no service is running it. I don’t actually work here – it’s like I got a free studio.

“Some people just come in and say,” I just want to get a hug from the room. “