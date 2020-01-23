advertisement

Fans across the country passed out when Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn posted a cute photo of him calling her “the best fucking friend I could ask for” and now Brown is telling more about his spouse and why he’s still in love head over heels.

“She’s always there for me,” Brown said to Extra. “The replica of me is literally in that girl’s body.”

Brown may fall head over heels in love with his wife, but that doesn’t mean he’s already picked the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her. “I’m a last-second guy,” Brown admitted. “I just happen to think of something a day or two before.”

The 26-year-old will start his worldwide Worldwide Beautiful Tour in Ireland on February 2, where he swears fans will see a completely new and improved show from him.

“It will be a completely different production that no one has seen before,” Brown promised. “Different songs … It will be fun and full of energy and a good time.”

Brown previously stated that he would take his daughter Kingsley on the trip for at least part of the Worldwide Beautiful Tour.

“We have a new bus that we’re going to put a crib on and it’s with me everywhere,” Brown told Billboard.

Brown is also working on a new album, with one of the titles of his next tunes becoming the name of the tour.

“I’m very excited about that,” Brown admitted. “I have a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ which is also our tour name. It is about the meaning. It brings out color that I am very happy about. I am very happy to show it to the world and then another song comes out that is completely different from anything I’ve ever released.

Brown and Katelyn both only got matching tattoos from Kingsley’s name, with Brown wearing his on his neck. He is accompanied on the street by Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane. A list of all upcoming Brown tour dates can be found on his website.

Photo credit: Getty for ACM / Emma Mcintyre

