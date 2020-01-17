advertisement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WOOD) – More than 30 years after she helped kill at least five older women in a nursing home in West Michigan, serial killer Catherine Wood walked out of jail on Thursday.

Wood, now 57, left the federal prison in Tallahassee and released the objections of the relatives of her victims. They are afraid that she will kill again.

Terms of Wood’s conditional release show that she will not return to West Michigan to live, at least for the time being. Instead, WOOD has learned that the murderer of Alpine Manor Nursing Home will live with her sister in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a city with 17,000 residents just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m glad she’s not coming back here, but on the other side of the coin, I sympathize with the people who will live around her wherever she goes,” said John Engman, son-in-law of the victim Mae Mason.

He helped lead the fight against Wood’s release.

“If I were a neighbor, I would like to know for sure that a serial killer lives next to us,” Engman said.

In 1987, Wood and Gwendolyn Graham killed at least five patients – and possibly a dozen – in the Alpine Manor Nursing Home, where the women were nurses. They did it for fun and to bind their love.

The Michigan Parole Board had denied Wood’s release eight times before and discovered that she was a potential danger and did not repent, but that changed in September 2018. Relatives of victims tried to stop it, but a judge in Kent County ruled in October 2019 that she would be released.

Retired Walker Police Department Sgt. Roger Kaliniak, who helped investigate the murders at Alpine Manor in 1987, said he feared Wood could kill again.

“She’s a serial killer and she could do it again, and most of them do,” Kaliniak said.

Wood spent most of her adult life at the Federal Correctional Institute in Tallahassee, separate from Graham, her accomplice, who live without conditional release in Michigan.

Wood testified to Graham and said that Graham choked the victims with washcloths while acting as a lookout.

But the researchers said they believed that Wood was more involved and that this could have happened no fewer than a dozen victims.

“I think Cathy Wood was the brain, she was the one who was in control of Gwendolyn Graham,” said Kaliniak, the retired detective. “Gwendolyn Graham did the dirty work and Cathy Wood was the brain behind it. “

The two first tried to spell ‘MOORD’ with the initials of their victims.

Graham was eventually convicted of first-degree murder at the deaths of Mae Mason, 79, Edith Cook, 98; Marguerite Chambers, 60; Myrtle Luce, 95; and Belle Burkhard, 74. The victims all suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a plea in law, Wood argued for second-degree murder at Chambers’ death and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Kaliniak’s partner in the investigation, retired detective Sgt. Tom Freeman said he believes Wood has earned her freedom in exchange for her testimony against Graham.

“If it weren’t for that deal, Gwen Graham would probably have been off today,” Freeman said.

He said he doesn’t believe Wood is a threat.

Kaliniak disagrees.

“It is a horrible crime involving these two people, and I think they should both be in jail forever,” Kaliniak said.

“My fear is that she will find an old person, old people, who will join their family, take their property, take their life and move on and do it again,” said Engman, the son-in-law of a victim.

South Carolina’s conditional board said that Wood’s conditional release will prevent her from caring for the elderly, children, and vulnerable adults. But those conditions end when her conditional release ends in June 2021.

.

