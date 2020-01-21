Shay Mitchell, the sweetest moments of daughter Atlas: pictures

advertisement

Pretty little couple! Shay Mitchell ♥ and her friend, Matte babelannounced the arrival of her daughter Atlas in October 2019 – and the actress has since posted cute pictures with her little one.

The child of the Pretty Little Liars alum made her debut with a sweet shot of them holding hands, entitled “Never Let Go.”

The following month, the Dollface star raved about her relationship with the little one. “When I was 32, I thought I had seen many places, experienced many things, met many people and felt love … then you came,” wrote the Bliss author on Instagram at the time. “The truth is, I had no idea that I was able to love something like that before you arrived. They wonder if that’s just what people say, but it’s like the chemical makeup of my whole body and soul has changed the moment we meet. “

advertisement

The creator of Béis Travel continued: “I wake up every day (and still every 2-3 hours in awe that you belong to me and I am yours. I am still learning about you and will never get older if you are.) Watch as you wake up slowly, look at me or your father and concentrate, almost as if you would say, “I know you.” Whatever you do in this world, whoever you love, wherever always you go I’ll always be your biggest fan. “

On the same day, the Canadian-born woman revealed her daughter’s name and explained the sweet inspiration behind the nickname.

“A close friend of ours listed names for her daughter she had a year and a half ago,” Mitchell told Vogue. “Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte and he looked at me and I said,” Oh my goodness. “It’s just the perfect name. From that day on, we knew it would be Atlas. People asked us,” Do you have a name? “But we kept it hidden. I’m sorry for everyone I lied to ! “

Keep scrolling to see the mother-daughter couple’s best moments together.

advertisement