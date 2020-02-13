Days of Our Lives fans just wonder if the decisions Ciara makes are the best for Ben. He escaped from prison with Clyde and is fleeing the law. We know that he did not do what they accuse him of, and we also know that he cannot be captured again because this time he is going to be in real trouble. She must be hiding him at the moment, but we think she is making some risky decisions. For one thing, they know he’s with her, which means the police will be on her everywhere. All it takes is a little mistake for them to find themselves in a situation that leaves them in a bad place. The gatehouse in the DiMera Villa may not be the best place to hide with all of this history.

Steve found the help he was looking for from Kayla, but she still has no idea that she is not dealing with the man she has been married to for so long. Things will soon take a very ugly, very dangerous turn when they all realize that this is not what it seems at this point. They have so much to offer, but they also have to find out everything. At the moment, however, Kristin is a woman with a secret and she is unable to share it with the man who needs to know. She and Brady have made serious contacts recently, but she won’t find him happy if he finds out her secret. She knows that. This is not good news for her. But then there is Sarah who has learned more about her baby’s problem and it is not a good thing.

What happens on days of our lives?

In the last #DAYS, Clyde and Ben’s escape from prison is not going as planned

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 11, 2020

So what now?

What’s next on days of our lives?

It’s Valentine’s week and Eli and Gabi tie the knot while Ben runs away. Watch #DAYS on weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/MJir9ilUTB

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020

Kayla is a woman with a brain. She is smart. It is intelligent. It is wise. Nor is she sure what is going on. She is so incredibly happy to see her husband out of prison that he should be in for the rest of her life that she does nothing but ignore the signs that something is wrong. Her husband Steve is a man who is kind and patient and gives – especially with her and the people she loves most. This is not a man who has these personality traits because this is not her husband. But she doesn’t see it and the wrong Steve will continue to deceive her and everything she stands for. This is bad news, but what can we do about it?

On the other hand, we have to focus on the fact that we also know that there is a problem with Shawn. He will ask Princess Gina to listen to him, and in this way he will try to get through to his mother. He knows she’s in there and he has to do something to improve this situation. Until she is herself again, there is no hope that this plan will ever fall apart and that they will ever save everyone’s lives in the process. It’s an ugly thing, but it will happen. Gabi will try to make sure that she has control over Julie’s heart, but it is difficult for her, so she meets with a shady character named Chris.

Be excited about further days of our life and find out daily at TVOvermind about the latest spoilers, news and updates on days of our life.