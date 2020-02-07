Advertisement

Arizona State’s Remy Martin (1) and Romello White (23) celebrate in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona (AP Photo / Darryl Webb).

TEMPE, Arizona – The 2020 version of the Arizona State Sun Devils is not known for its shooting skills from a distance.

The Sun Devils that came into play this week took 30.5% (143 out of 469) in last place in 3-point shooting among the Pac-12 teams. They were sitting on the 304th in the country.

Take a look at the boxing points on Thursday evening and it will tell you a completely different story.

The Sun Devils (14-8, 5-4) shot out the lights all evening and were able to easily get the UCLA Bruins (12-11, 5-5) out of the way and defeated the visiting team 84-66 behind a crowd of 3.

The starting shot was given by junior striker Kimani Lawrence, who scored 3 points in a row for the first two baskets of the ASU.

The two release the lock gates early.

Though the Sun Devils missed their mark on the game’s third 3-point attempt, they were not afraid to knock Treys over and made the next six 3-points half. The only other miss was after the end of the season. Senior Guard Rob Edwards shot a UCLA defender.

In total, the team connected eight of its ten attempts (80%) remotely. Halfway through was Lawrence and junior striker Khalid Thomas, who ended the first 20 minutes with 18 points on 6 of 6 shots from the 3-point country.

Lawrence’s first half was undoubtedly positive for him and the team.

“I think he can take pictures, it’s a small part of what he’s going to do for us. If he’s open, I trust him,” said Hurley of Lawrence. “I’m just happy for him, just for his trust “He is a really good player, he does a lot for us and is happy that he hit a few punches.”

Edwards added another six points on two of three shots when ASU had a 38-29 advantage over UCLA.

The Sun Devils spread the wealth among the other ASU shooters in the team and continued to tear the net in the second half.

After Lawrence and Thomas scored a equalizer in the first half, Junior Guard Alonzo Verge Jr. took over the second.

Verge, who scored 24 points in nine out of twelve shots (3-3 from deep), broke out in the last 20 minutes. The next goal scorer in half? Junior Guard Remy Martin with 12 points.

“Only I took my pictures, something that not many people saw this year,” said Verge when asked what had changed for him in the second half. “I was just consistent today and it just fell, so with my punches I opened up the attack on the basket and my entire game.”

With his efficient second half, Verge led all ASU goal scorers on Thursday evening and ended with 26 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes. Martin was not far behind with 15 points and seven assists.

“(Verge) just looks good and only takes what the defense gives him and does a lot of games,” said Hurley. “I think Remy also did a very good job of allowing other people to play games, and he did more orchestration tonight and really set the table for other people.”

The younger striker Romello White cleaned up. The Bruins shot a terrible 37.9% (22 out of 58). White was busy on the glass and ended the game with eight points and 16 of the team’s 36 rebounds.

“It’s a great anchor for your defense, especially if you miss a team knowing you got them under the basket to take those defensive reactions,” said Hurley. “He didn’t get as many touches as others, but he was a color force for us.”

Four Sun Devils achieved a double-digit figure, with the Bruins it was only two. As a team, the Sun Devils finished the night shooting with 14 out of 24 (58.3%) from a 3-point distance, a total of 50% (29 out of 58).

“I always felt that we were a better shooting team than we have shown in many other games,” said Hurley of the performance. “Are we so good? This is very strong, but several guys are in a good rhythm right now and play well in the offensive area. It’s nice to see. “

In the 3-point attack, the team lost the ability to play basketball wisely. With just nine sales on 16 assists, the Sun Devils have done little wrong in the course of the game. Precise ball movements that led to wide-open views were the key to victory.

“We are a different team if we can pull these open eyes on ourselves, especially with our guards and their ability to get into the lane,” said Hurley.

The Sun Devils will attempt three victories against the USC Trojans on Saturday night. The tip is set at 8 p.m. Follow the action live on ESPN 620 AM.

