Sharon Osbourne on life after Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's revelation

British television personality Sharon Osbourne It feels like a huge weight has been lifted from her shoulders after her husband does it Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he was diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease. She shared what it feels like to be back at The Talk on Tuesday, January 21st.

“I’m fine. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People were impressed by the love for my husband and I thank you,” enthused the 67-year-old towards the studio audience. “Friends we have been with for years stopped speaking, supported Ozzy and I feel good. Thank you all. Thank you very much.”

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Sharon then explained that she doesn’t just see her fans and followers as her fans – and that her response to Ozzy’s heartbreaking news was better than expected.

“So I have a second family. I don’t have only one. I have two and it’s just heartwarming to get all of these positive reactions from everyone who sees the show and our friends, ”she enthused. “And I know Ozzy will be overjoyed.”

During a session interview with Good Morning America Robin RobertsOzzy has found that he has been fighting Parkinson’s for some time. “I’m not good with secrets,” he said. “I can’t run around with it anymore because I run out of excuses, you know?”

Shutterstock

However, he hopes that his fans will remain loyal to him in this difficult time of his life, because the only thing he wants is to act for them again. “You are my air, you know,” said the “Crazy Train” singer. “I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have a Parkinson’s case. I just hope that they will hold out and be there for me because I need them.”

“I come from the working class and hate to let people down. I hate not doing my job, ”he added. “And when I see my wife going to work, my kids going to work, everyone does – trying to help me, that kills me because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

We can’t wait to get you back on stage, Ozzy. You are a living legend!

