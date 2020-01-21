Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's relationship timeline: photos

advertisement

Since Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne fell in love, their relationship was a whirlwind of emotions. Over the years, Sharon and her rock’n’roll crooner have kept fans up to date on their turbulent romance.

The long-standing couple closed the knot in 1982 after crossing the paths in 1970 – that is, they have been together for 40 years! At the time, Sharon, who was just 18 years old, was sent by her father Don Ardento look over Ozzy as his former band, Black Sabbath, was signed to their father’s record label, Jet Records.

After Ozzy and Sharon got married during a stunning wedding in Hawaii, they lived a life of ups and downs – including drug abuse, alleged affairs, and more. Unfortunately, there were problems in her marriage for many years when Ozzy struggled with alcohol consumption and unpredictable behavior.

Although The Talk Star was next to her long-time husband, 71, for so many difficult years, they finally separated in May 2016. After being plagued by divorce rumors for decades, the two separated after 33 years of marriage.

The brunette beauty even shared her difficult decision to end things during an episode of her talk show. At the time, Sharon told her fellow campaigners and audience that she “couldn’t go on living”, but praised Ozzy for having “an incredible life” and “three beautiful children”.

However, it didn’t take long for Sharon and Ozzy to be together despite the mention of a divorce. Just a few months after the two claimed they officially stopped, the Osbournes stars revealed that they were back together after a light snafu.

“Everything is fine. Everything is on track,” Sharon said when she appeared on Good Morning Britain in October 2016. “You know what, my husband … he may be a dirty dog, but he is my dirty dog “I’ve known him since I was 18 and I’m 64 – can you believe it?”

Although Sharon and Ozzy have been through a lot in terms of their turbulent relationship, we are so glad that these two made it and are now stronger than ever! The former music manager was even at her husband’s side when he found in a recent Good Morning America sitting interview that he was diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease.

SScroll through the gallery below and check out their ultimate relationship timeline with Ozzy!

