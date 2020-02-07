Advertisement

Young and the Restless fans finally see Jack asking what is going on with Theo. He’s been ignoring all the warnings Kyle has given for so long, and he’s in the middle of so many things that could make a difference that we may not be able to handle it. He was so obsessed with finding out this young man and his connection to his own family, but he ignored the signs as he worked on it. This is never good news, but it is what it is for them. You have to focus on things that are within your scope of possibilities, and that’s a real situation. But he finally sees things when Kyle explains to them that it is them. He doesn’t trust him. He sees that the motives behind Theo’s actions may not be as they should be. We cannot find out, but we can do it ourselves.

Amanda went out of her way to avoid anything that had to do with the life she led before she was here. She was a woman who had so much to herself, but she also had so much that did not work in her favor. She is a woman who had to sort things out the way she worked on Billy, it didn’t work, and then she decided to take a different approach. She has a lot to do, but most of it is a thorn in her side. She has to focus on so many things, but her past is there to catch her and she can no longer run away. We also cannot decide how she will handle it. Will she run away or will she accept it and give herself the chance to continue as she sees fit?

What happens to young and restless people?

What's next for young and restless people?

Sharon has a hard time. Her life is not what she thought when she introduced herself at this point in her life. She didn’t think things would be the way they were. She didn’t think things would be where they were going. She would not have thought that she had lost a child, that she had lost her husbands, that she would be in this mess and that she would live with cancer. But here it is. She is fighting and we understand. She fights so hard that she spent the week with Phyllis, and she sat down and confided in a woman she had never been friends with. She was there for her. Sometimes you put aside things that are no longer important and you are there for those you need. You do what needs to be done. You handle what needs to be handled. You focus on what you need to do. It is everything it is.

But she has nightmares now and she will have one about her dead daughter Cassie. Camryn Grimes, whom we know and love as Mariah, will repeat the role she had long before she was Mariah herself. She will return to her mother’s dreams as her dead daughter and torture her with so many things that never come true. She will never be alive again. Things will never be the same again. It will never be good again. It is difficult for Sharon.

