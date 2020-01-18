Sharjah was ready to fight the fake tire market - News

advertisement

According to Sharjah police, more than 12 percent of traffic accidents are caused by tire bursts every year.



Workshops and commercial outlets that repair old and damaged tires and adjust counterfeits to sell them at cheaper prices are undermined by the authorities of Sharjah.

During the inspections carried out in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), some workshops were found when refurbishing expired, damaged and fake tires with the help of laboratories. They purchased tires from mobile suppliers who collected unusable tires from companies after ensuring that the date of manufacture did not exceed the permitted period, which was five years after the date of manufacture, to ensure that the vehicles pass the technical examination for renewal of the permit. They sort the tires, clean them from external appendages, repair them from the inside and paint them to cover marks before they are sold to commercial stores.

Serious traffic violation

"The use of over-used, poor-quality counterfeit tires that do not meet specifications and standards in the country is a prominent violation," the official said.

The SEDD will continue field inspections in collaboration with the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (Esma) to ensure the availability of good quality tires. Violators are fined Dh100,000 for selling refurbished tires, “said a SEDD official.

“The inspections will ensure that tires sold in Sharjah comply with mandatory UAE standards, with the presence of explanatory data such as brand, country of origin and speed symbol,” he added.

Yamen Ahmed, a tire technician at one of the accredited agencies in the emirate, said that counterfeit tires that have been refurbished by pruning the appendages and repairing the cracks in them can successfully pass the technical investigation.

“Cracks and efficiency of the primary tires are the criteria recognized by inspection devices and if they are worn from the inside, devices cannot identify them, especially if they have been repaired and rehabilitated using professional methods. Some stores have factories equipped with tools and machines for this purpose, “he added.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

“Don’t go through the shiny appearance of tires”

Several workshops were found to sell new tires and new tires were seized during inspections. They were also reused stickers after selling the tires.

According to a Sharjah Economic Development (Sedd) official, drivers must check the quality of tires before they are purchased and not be “blinded” by the “new” appearance.

“Refurbished tires can dress you from the outside. They can be completely eroded from the inside, making it 100 percent vulnerable to the explosion, especially during hot temperatures and vehicle loads,” he said.

A large number of shop owners import and rehabilitate used tires with production data, said Mohammed Fagiri, a shop owner in the industrial area of ​​Sharjah 3.

“They rehabilitate tires in different phases, starting with cleaning the frames of nails or any iron piece inside them. They then drift their outer surfaces using special machines that remove inscriptions. Excellent iron wires or holes are erased and then covered with adhesives covering the layer with the new inscriptions. The used tires are usually purchased at Dh20 from tire collectors and refurbished to sell at Dh800. “

Easy to be cheated: motorist

Sharjah resident, Fayez Al Hamadi, said his car tire burst and he lost control of his vehicle while driving on the highway with his family. He was surprised because he had bought new tires just 20 days ago. The shopkeeper had given him a one-year warranty and assured that the tire was of good quality. A tire expert revealed to Al Hamadi that it was forged and professionally rehabilitated.

Mohamed Al Marzouqi, Sharjah Court Legal Adviser, said this behavior is under commercial fraud and is against the law. “The consumer can file a fraud case against the store if he / she discovers that the purchased goods did not meet the requirements.”

According to Article 399 of the Federal Criminal Code, the retailer receives fines for two years in prison and pays a fine of Dh10,000.

Afkar Abdullah

