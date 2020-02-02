Advertisement

The Food Inspectorate checks the certificate and the attached list of meals and foods to be sold in the school.



The Sharjah community has tightened action against school canteens to ensure food safety and prevent student obesity.

Advertisement

Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, director of the Sharjah City Health Department, said health inspectors go to the school canteens to check the quality of the food products sold there and to make sure they are safe and free of contaminants.

She added that the community requires all private schools in Sharjah to receive a clearance certificate from the food supplier who supplies food to the school’s cafeteria. The Food Inspectorate checks the certificate and the attached list of meals and foods to be sold in the school. The list of foods has to be approved by the health authorities and the Ministry of Education.

“The agency will continue to intensify the inspection of the food supplier to ensure that the facility meets the requirements and specifications for providing schools with meals. The permit is issued by the community for vehicles that transport the food to the school, if applicable the requirements meet prescribed standards. “

The community made 34,000 visits to food businesses in 2019. The inspections covered all aspects, including the method, preparation and preservation of food, and compliance with good health practices by employees. You should also verify that employees have received health professional ID cards to demonstrate that they are disease-free and receive training under the Sharjah Food Safety Program. The inspectors also checked the standards and cleanliness of the facilities, equipment, tools and maintenance requirements.

Afkar Abdullah

Advertisement