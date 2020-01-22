Sharjah skypod project can be operational by 2025 - News

advertisement

The passenger minibus can run at a maximum speed of up to 150 km per hour.



The skyway project in Sharjah is likely to be operational by 2025 once the testing phase is completed and all legal requirements are met, a senior corporate officer told Khaleej Times.

“We have just completed phase one and started the second phase to launch tenders to test the new breakthrough technology for travel, both freight and passenger services,” said Raman Marwaha, senior vice president, project department, SkyWay GreenTech, Wednesday .

“It is a revolutionary technology and needs many legal requirements for a commercial launch in the region. It will take time,” he added.

In October last year, His Highness Sheikh, Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the first phase of the development and testing of the project. It contained a driverless skypod that ran on a 400 meter long hanging rail.

